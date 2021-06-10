‘A Million Little Things’ To Have Biggest Episode Order Ever In Season 4
During an interview with Deadline about the shocking Season 3 finale of ABC’s A Million Little Things, series’ creator/executive producer D.J. Nash revealed the supersized episode count for Season 4.
“We’re doing 20 episodes this year,” he said. “It’s the biggest season we’ve ever had.”
The serialized drama about a tight-knit group of friends produced 17 episodes in Season 1, 19 in Season 2 and 18 in the Covid-impacted Season 3.
Nash pointed to the large order as a sign that ABC has confidence in the series’ long-term prospects.
“With us getting a 20-episode order, it doesn’t feel like that ABC wants this to be our last season,” he said.
And Nash is convinced that the show’s writers, directors and cast will deliver.
“There’s no question we have enough to do 20 incredible episodes this season,” Nash said.
Read the full interview, in which Nash addresses the big Season 3 finale cliffhangers and what to expect in Season 4 and beyond, here.
