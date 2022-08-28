Millie Turner exclusive: ‘I was at serious risk of a stroke - I had to stop playing’

Millie Turner Manchester United exclusive: ‘I was at serious risk of a stroke

Millie Turner first suspected something was not right when she started to feel the rhythm of her heartbeat in her ear. When her vision began to blur and her speech started slurring, the Manchester United centre-back knew she had to get to the club doctor. And fast.

It was January 2022 and Turner had recently helped her team win 1-0 away at Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the League Cup. She had no way of knowing that it was going to prove to be her last appearance of the season.

Further investigation of her symptoms revealed she had a carotid artery dissection, a tear within the wall of a major artery in her neck, and she was at risk of suffering a stroke. The former England youth international defender had to stop all physical activity immediately.

“I'd honestly never heard of it. I didn’t even think it was a thing," Turner says, recalling the moment she was diagnosed. "I googled it straight away, which was probably the wrong thing to do because you can read some scary things on the internet - I just wanted to learn as much as I could about it. It’s a very rare injury and no one really knows a lot about it.

"The symptoms had progressively started to get a little bit worse - I'd started hearing my heartbeat a lot more, I had my vision starting to blur and I couldn’t really focus, and then my speech was also a bit slurred, so I knew something wasn’t right. Luckily I got the best medical care and they looked after me properly and diagnosed it as early as possible to prevent anything really serious from happening.

“The medical team were very honest with me and sometimes you don’t want to hear it, but you need to know the truth, they needed to let me know how careful I had to be. There’s a strong risk of you having a stroke or it may even be a fatal injury so they had to let me know the risks and make sure I recovered properly and sensibly and didn’t do anything stupid."

With the help of specialists in London, blood-thinning medication, "about 20 scans" and lots of rest, Turner began her road to recovery, and spent the next six months carefully rehabilitating. It meant a long, patient waiting game for the former Everton and Bristol City defender.

"It’s too dangerous to try and go in and fix it [with surgery] because of where it is in the body and how much of a vital artery it is, so you have to be really careful and try and leave it alone, rest and let it heal itself,” she said.

After being given the all-clear by the doctors, Turner was passed fit enough to join her team-mates in their recent pre-season tour to Toulouse and, after seven months on the sidelines, is now poised to return to action on the pitch for Manchester United for the first time today on today when they host Everton in a pre-season friendly at their Carrington training ground.

'I wish there was something I could do that is big enough to thank them'

Speaking exclusively to the Sunday Telegraph as she finally resumed full training on Tuesday, the 26-year-old said: "I’ve waited a long, long time for this day. It honestly feels unbelievable. Since I heard the news that I’d got the all clear I’ve not stopped smiling, and I don’t think I will, because it was a very scary time that I had to go through.

"To get the all-clear and to be able to do what I love again, after not even knowing if I was going to be able to [play football] again is just an unbelievable feeling and one that I probably can’t explain. I’m just so happy to be back, and back on the pitch with the girls.”

Turner now wants to speak about her experience to spread more awareness of some of the symptoms of a carotid artery dissection, and to pass on her gratitude to United's medical and physiotherapy team of Ib Kerem, Holli Finnis, Ash Pracy and Eddie Craghill. "I can’t thank them enough, I wish there was something I could do that is big enough to thank them. They’ve been incredible, they’ve gone above and beyond for me."

Now that she is fit again, focus will turn to the new Women's Super League season which begins for Marc Skinner's team with an away trip to face Tottenham on September 10. Skinner knows how much of a boost Turner's recovery is for his squad. "She was a huge miss for us [in the second half of last season],” he said. “She’s just a bundle of energy, a great person, and she’s someone I can’t wait to get back into this team because she’s Manchester United through and through.

"She joined in her first training session today [on Tuesday], full contact, she’ll manage this week and then play some minutes against Everton in our friendly. I know we’re going to get Millie back as an ever better version of her. She’s the best character, she’s an unbelievable communicator, a great defender who has composure on the ball."

Turner's team-mates also know her as one of the happiest people in their dressing room and they can now expect her positivity to step up a notch. "I would always try and keep a smile on my face anyway to try and spread that positivity throughout the team, no matter how I’m feeling,” she said. “Now that I’m back I’ve never been happier."