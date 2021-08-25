Millie and Liam just made Love Island history

Photo credit: ITV2

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned winners of Love Island 2021 on Monday, beating Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruikshank. The couple made things official during the finale, discussed moving in together and chose to split the £50,000 cash prize.

But that's not all, it turns out Milliam actually made Love Island history by taking the top prize, as they're the first ever couple to win the show who both entered the villa after the first episode.

Since the show returned to screens in 2015, every winning couple has included at least one OG Islander. Just take a look at season five's Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, Winter Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp, season three’s Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies and even season one's Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

But this year Liam entered the villa on day four, while Millie arrived on day eight as a bombshell alongside Lucinda Strafford. After hitting things off on their first date, Millie and Liam coupled up and went from strength to strength – until Casa Amor ofc.

Despite sharing a few kisses with Lillie Haynes in Casa, Liam returned to the Main Villa single and recoupled with Millie. After a bit of a bump in the road, the pair decided to make things work and eventually dropped the L word on their last date before the final.



As well as making Love Island history, the pair won the series by a landslide, receiving over 40% of the public vote.

