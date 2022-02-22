Millie Knight admits Paralympic gold would be ’emotional’ but accepts difficulty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ed Elliot, PA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Millie Knight
    Paralympian

Visually-impaired skier Millie Knight admits it would be “extremely emotional” to complete her Paralympic medal collection with gold in Beijing but is keen to curb expectation.

Knight, who won two silvers and a bronze in PyeongChang in 2018, was on Tuesday selected for her third successive Games after fearing repeated concussions may end her career.

The 23-year-old underlined her mental resilience in January by becoming super combined world champion in Lillehammer, Norway, in addition to taking bronze in the super-G event.

While she has taken confidence from those successes, Kent-born Knight accepts she faces a tough task next month when she goes for glory in each of the five Paralympic alpine events alongside guide Brett Wild.

“Obviously to complete the set would be extremely emotional,” she told the PA news agency. “We have every title at the moment, except for Paralympic champions.

“I don’t believe that this is something that we will achieve in these Games – the standard of the field has increased 10-fold and there are some incredibly talented girls out there.

“I made the conscious decision a couple of months ago to take the pressure off myself by not aiming for a medal target and that’s actually released a lot of space in my mind to actually focus on things that I can control and that are important, like my fitness and my strength.

“I’m in a much better position now than I would be if I hadn’t won those (World Championship) medals and I’m very grateful that we did win them. It has given us a little bit of confidence but not too much that it’s going to distract us from the reality.”

Knight was chosen as Great Britain’s flagbearer on her Games debut aged 15 at Sochi in 2014, before bringing home a trio of medals from South Korea four years later.

Selection for China comes just 12 months on since she had serious doubts about returning to the slopes amid the punishing recovery from the fourth traumatic head injury of her life, suffered during a training crash in Austria.

“To be going through concussion again, for the fourth time, was heartbreaking and it was so demoralising mentally because the recovery was slow,” she said.

“It was painful, nothing was happening very fast and I knew that all the girls I am competing against were out training and I’m still stuck in my bed really not functioning well as a human, never mind as a world champion or a Paralympic medallist.

“It was so frustrating and there was a lot of time when I actually thought I wasn’t going to get better and I wasn’t ever going to get my skis back on because I just thought, ‘I think this fear is going to rule me’, and, well, I didn’t let it.”

Knight, from Canterbury, lost the majority of her sight due to two separate eye infections in early childhood and took up skiing not long after, aged six.

She and Scotsman Wild – a submariner in the Royal Navy – became Britain’s first world champions in a snow sport in 2017 when they triumphed in the downhill event in Tarvisio, Italy.

They backed that up with second-placed finishes in downhill and super-G at the Paralympics the following year, in addition to third in the slalom, prior to claiming a second world title just last month.

The pair have been together for six years and race untethered, communicating via Bluetooth headsets in their helmets as they hurtle down mountains at speeds of around 70 miles per hour.

Despite the obvious dangers, Knight – a psychology student at Kent University – says skiing provides a perfect antidote to the restrictive nature of everyday living.

“I was rubbish at sports when I was younger, like really bad, and I still gave everything a go,” she said.

“When I was at school there were sports like hockey and netball and rounders, things like that, and I couldn’t see the ball at all. In cross country, I kept running over trees and it was so bad.

“Then I took up rowing and everybody is going backwards, nobody can really see where they are going, so you’re all in the same boat.

“That was kind of the turning point in the world of sport for me, I was like, ‘oh, there are actually sports I can do’.

“But skiing is very unique. Life is fairly slow and restrictive in my day-to-day life: I can’t drive a car and I have to rely on a lot of other people to take me places and to do things.

“Whereas skiing, I’m in control, I’m the one that can go really fast and it’s pretty awesome.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan & Scottie Barnes talk Fred VanVleet

    It's been well documented how hard the Toronto Raptors point guard has worked to become an All-Star.&nbsp; A few of his peers discuss his work ethic, leadership and winning mentality.

  • McDavid puts up three points as Edmonton Oilers double up Winnipeg Jets 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Connor McDavid is back atop the NHL scoring race after putting up a goal and two assists Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2, extending their win streak to five straight. McDavid has 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) on the season, two ahead of teammate Leon Draisatl, who picked up one assist against the Jets. Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton (28-18-3) while Tyson Barrie contributed a pair of assists. Winnipeg (22-19-8) sc

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Maple Leafs trade Ritchie, draft pick to Coyotes for Dzingel, Lyubushkin

    The Maple Leafs have brought in some reinforcements from Arizona.

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025. Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played. In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto's taxi squa