Millie Bobby Brown Wore the Cutest White Overalls on a Social Distancing Walk

Photo credit: Instagram

From Seventeen

At this point, the only thing keeping me sane is going on daily walks with my dog. Millie Bobby Brown feels the exact same way. The only difference between her and me, is that I walk in three-day old sweatpants and stained Uggs, while Millie looks as stylish as a fashion blogger.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Stranger Things actress is steadily putting your/my/all of our social distancing outfits to shame, turning out a perfectly laid-back look *literally* every time she steps out of the house. This time, she walked her dogs in a pair of slouchy cream overalls that make her look like a bonafide style influencer (you know, the kind who wear Birkenstocks and post pictures of oak milk lattes).

"Ronnie was being a diva and didn't want pictures today... so we got reggie, dolly, and winnie content instead 🥰," she captioned the pic.

So far during physical distancing, Millie has been hitting us with both style and puppy content. You really couldn't ask for anything more.

Follow Kelsey on Instagram!



You Might Also Like