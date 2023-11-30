Millie Bobby Brown Wears 'J' Initial Necklace in Honor of Fiancé Jake Bongiovi

The couple announced their engagement in April 2023 after two years of dating

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown is taking engagement jewelry beyond the diamond ring.

The Stranger Things star, 19, wore a "J" initial necklace in her latest Instagram post, seemingly in honor of fiancé Jake Bongiovi, 21.

The sparkly pendant sat on a rope chain, which Brown paired with a classic striped sweater and gold earrings.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April, nearly two years after first sparking dating rumors. The happy news came when Brown posted a photo of the lovebirds on Instagram, revealing a diamond ring on her left hand.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown Says Wedding Planning with Jake Bongiovi Has Been 'Really Exciting' So Far

Since announcing their engagement, the actress has opened up about her relationship with Bongiovi, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi.

In October, Brown told Glamour that Bongiovi taught her to love parts of herself that she previously “hated.”

"He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman,” Brown told the outlet. “It was like, 'Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.'”

Theo Wargo/Getty Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" premiere in New York City.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline

Brown continued to explain that she never dreamed of getting married, but Bongiovi made her excited to tie the knot.



“After meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that,'” she said. “I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"

Related: Jon Bon Jovi Doesn't Think 'Age Matters' as He Confirms Son Jake Bongiovi's Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

The actress said she has no doubts about getting married young — “It's like, why wait? Let's go for it."

In May, Brown posted a birthday tribute to Bongiovi, sharing a gallery of the couple walking hand-in-hand. She captioned the post, "This sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you ❤️.”

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Florence by Mills founder gushed about the early days of the relationship in an interview with The Sunday Times in August. Brown told the outlet that she had an instant connection with Bongiovi.

“After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side," she said. "You can’t pinpoint why [someone is 'the one'], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.