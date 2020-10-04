Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Amy Winehouse in a biopic

Millie Bobby Brown has declared her interest in one day portraying Amy Winehouse in a biopic.

The 16-year-old actress made the admission to Netflix Latinoamerica, as she broke down the “heroines” that shaped who she has become today.

After naming Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie and Jodi Foster, as well as former Disney actresses Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, Brown then turned her attention to Winehouse, and detailed why the singer made such an impression on her.

“Amy Winehouse, I personally think is like an icon to R&B, blues and basically the whole culture of music. I just love her music, and I really was impacted by her whole story. And so, I always say that I would love to play her.”

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning on 23 July, 2011, at the age of 27. Her albums ‘Frank’ and ‘Back To Black’ are regarded as two of the finest albums of recent years, and she became the first British woman to win five Grammy Awards in 2008.

Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, told The Morning After podcast earlier this year he hopes a biopic will come out within the next year or two, but he wants “an unknown actress, ideally a Jewish girl from North or East London who looks a bit like Amy and talks like Amy” to star as her.

That will probably make Brown an outsider to actually land the part of Winehouse. Not only did she shoot to fame because of her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, but she appeared in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and Enola Holmes, too. In fact, she recently admitted that she struggled to speak with a British accent in her new film, even though she is British.