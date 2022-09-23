Millie Bobby Brown’s Tousled Updo Channels Vintage Pamela Anderson Vibes

There's something about baggy blue denim jeans, a white bralette and a tousled updo that gives vintage '90s babe, and Millie Bobby Brown knows this and can wholeheartedly agree.

Brown is known to constantly reinvent herself, from her hairstyles to her makeup looks, but we can always bet that we'll get nothing less than something head-turning from the star. This actor recently took to Instagram in the most laissez-faire way sporting the laid-back fashion choice and the total babe updo that instantly channels Pamela Anderson from the '90s. Although Anderson was exclusively known for this style, Brown made it her own with the warmest shade of blonde and face-framing tendrils to complete the moment.

The "Pamela Anderson" low-maintenance updo has been one that has been dominating the heads of our favorite celebrities, with stars such as Ciara sporting the look in her own way during New York Fashion Week. We're sure we can expect to see more of the iconic hairstyle as the cooler months start to push their way through. As we await to see who will next give us another Anderson moment, take a closer look at Brown's hair below.