Millie Bobby Brown Talks About Engagement to Jake Bongiovi on U.K Radio Show: 'It Does Feel Different'

The couple announced their engagement in April after two years of dating

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing her excitement over her engagement.

The Stranger Things star, 19, discussed her relationship with fiancé Jake Bongiovi, 21, as she appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James radio show in London on Wednesday.

“I am engaged. It’s nice, it’s fun, it does feel different,” Brown, who was there to discuss her debut novel Nineteen Steps, told host James. “People were like, ‘it’s not going to be any different’ — I’m like, it kind of is though.”

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock Brown discussed her engagement to Bongiovi on the Greg James show

The actress and son of rock frontman Jon Bon Jovi announced their engagement in April.

Jake also made an appearance on the radio show as Brown called him while taking part in a game named "Sitting or Standing" with host James.

The 21-year-old had traveled to London with Brown for her promotional tourstop and shared during the call that he’d visited the Natural History Museum in the U.K. capital with Brown’s little sister Ava, creating “nice little bonding memories.”

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images Bongiovi has joined Brown in London as she promotes her debut novel

Following the call, Brown revealed that she had “debated calling his Dad” on the radio show —referring to Bon Jovi — but decided against it because of the “the time difference” back in the U.S.

“If he’s sleeping, then I’m not the favorite daughter-in-law,” Brown told host James, adding, “And I have to be the favorite daughter-in-law.”

Last week, the Netflix star said that planning for her upcoming wedding with fiancé Bongiovi has been "really exciting."

"It's such an amazing part of my life so far," Brown told Good Morning America. "And just being able to do it with someone makes it even better."

Brown also addressed the viral video of her future husband doing her makeup on her makeup YouTube channel Florence By Mills.

"I'm so used to teaching him all things skin care, and then when I put the makeup brush in his hand I was really hesitant," she said of Bongiovi. "But I think he did a good job."

In the Wednesday radio interview, the actress also discussed her novel Nineteen Steps, set in the World War II-era and inspired by her late grandmother Ruth.



