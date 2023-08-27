Millie Bobby Brown Shares Her Wedding Plans With Fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Jun Sato - Getty Images

In April, Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to fiancé Jake Bongiovi, and the couple are already planning their wedding. The 19-year-old actress shared some details in a new interview with The Sunday Times, including that the 21-year-old musician proposed with a ring that belonged to Brown's mother Kelly.



“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” she explained. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

She went on, “I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

Bongiovi is the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea. The pair are apparently very supportive of the union, as are Brown's parents.

“They are super-happy,” she said. “My parents adore him. [Jake and I] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships.”

She added, “His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms. I’m really grateful to be a part of their world.”

They have not yet set a wedding date, but she has been contacted by a number of designers offering to do her dress, so she is “weighing up options” though the event is “not about what I wear.”

After being asked if she would change her name to Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi or Millie Bobby Brownovi, Brown laughed and said, “I definitely don’t think that’s it. We are having those conversations [though] and they are important to me.”

