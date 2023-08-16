Millie Bobby Brown says her team ‘censors’ what she sees on social media to ‘protect’ her

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that her team “censors” her social media intake in order to “protect” her from negativity.

The 19-year-old British actor, who is currently engaged to Jake Bongiovi (son of Jon Bon Jovi), has been open about her struggles with online harassment and bullying in the past.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily about her brand's new fragrance, Brown said she mostly steers clear of Instagram.

“I personally feel it wasn’t adding anything to my life. And I felt positive when I didn’t have it on my phone. I just felt like I could live my life with more confidence and freedom, mental freedom [without social media],” she said.

“I just feel better for it. But that doesn’t mean that the good social media I don’t get to see: I just have a wonderful team that kind of censors it all, so that I can protect myself.”

She added that she was “drawing the curtains” on her upcoming wedding with Bongiovi “because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me.”

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown (Getty Images)

Speaking to Allure in 2022, Brown previously revealed she went to therapy as a result of social media scrutiny.

“It’s really hard to be hated on when you don’t know who you are yet,” Brown said. “So it’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? ‘Cause I don’t know who I am.’”

Before Bongiovi, Brown was in a relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic, which ended very publicly. Ecimovic went live on Instagram to make claims about the actor and their relationship, including a remark about how he “groomed” her.

“When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering,” she told Allure.

“It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f***ing long,” she added.

In response to Ecimovic’s video at the time, representatives for Brown released a statement to E! News, saying: “Mr Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behaviour once and for all.”