Millie Bobby Brown Rocks a Metallic Look Beside Fiancé Jake Bongiovi at the “Damsel” Premiere

The engaged couple were also joined by parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi arrived in chic looks at the Damsel premiere.

The Stranger Things actress, 20, who stars in the upcoming Netflix movie, arrived on the black carpet in a patterned gown. Brown wore a sheath floor-length gown that resembled different metals attached to one another.

The diagonal design included white and silver circles that covered most of her torso. The gown then transitioned into darker tones with charcoal gray and deep beige that were layered beside one another.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Millie Bobby Brown

She accessorized her look with a single silver bracelet, a silver ring, her engagement ring and a pair of silver huggie hoop earrings.

Brown also kept her glam simple, letting her dress become the statement piece. She wore her long brown hair in very loose, big beach waves parted down the middle. Her makeup included a bright, rosy blush that matched her glossy lips and pink and neutral eye shadow look.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Meanwhile, Bongiovi, 21, arrived in a sleek black suit. He wore a thin black satin tie, square-toe black boots, and a pair of brown aviator sunglasses.

Along with Bongiovi, Brown was joined by her costars Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, Shohreh Aghdashloo and director Dan Mazeau. The engaged couple were also joined by the model's parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi

Before the Friday premiere, Brown shared with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show that Bongiovi proposed to her underwater.

She explained that one morning Bongiovi enlisted her to join him for an 8 a.m. dive. After arriving at the spot, the actress explained that they began their excursion and dove many meters under the water.

“He gives me like a shell and I like, turn it over and it’s a ring,” Brown began. “And I like, looked at him and he was like,” Brown said as she recreated his facial expression and the bubbles due to Bongiovi being unable to talk underwater.

“Anyways he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie,” she said, adding, “Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like your ears ... literally your brain will explode.’ ”

The actress explained to Fallon, 49, that her now fiancé threw himself down in the water and did a “cinematic grab, opens and he saved the ring.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown in October 2022

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021, and the model popped the question in April 2023.

Damsel drops on Netflix on March 8.

