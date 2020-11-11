Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Grandmother Has Died After Struggle with Alzheimer's: 'My Guardian Angel'

Millie Bobby Brown/instagram Millie Bobby Brown with her grandmother Ruth

Millie Bobby Brown is in mourning after losing a loved one to Alzheimer's disease.

The Stranger Things star, 16, announced the death of her grandmother Ruth in a heartbreaking tribute to the family matriarch on Tuesday, writing on her Instagram, "There’s no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened."

"Alzheimer's is evil. Its cruel," she continued, sharing a black-and-white video of herself kissing her grandmother. "Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch."

"i’ll always be your millie moos. I hope u watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little," Brown wrote. "I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far."

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Says She Almost Quit Acting After Not Getting a Role on Game of Thrones

According to the actress, she was unable to say her final goodbyes in person due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had," Brown shared, addressing her grandmother. "I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget."

"She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing," she added. "Rest easy x."

In the tribute, the Enola Holmes star also shared some of her favorite memories with her grandmother — including her stays at "nanny ruths house."

"The cats walking around and the kids playing outside. Id give her the biggest hug and say 'ill see u later.' As I played outside with all of the children for hours and hours. She would sit there by the window and say 'dont go too far' 'stay nearby' 'its time to come in.' " she remembered.

View photos

razer Harrison/Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2020

Brown recalled enjoying "ham, bread, chips, and beans" with her grandmother as they swapped stories.

"After dinner, I usually sang to her or we’d figure out some cross word puzzle as I sat on her lap," she wrote. "Midnight would come and we would lay in bed and she’d tell me stories about her memories as a child and what living through World War 2 was like."

Brown's followers offered their heartfelt condolences in the comments section.

"Rest easy nanny ❤️❤️," Brown's Stranger Things castmate Noah Schnapp wrote, while her Enola Holmes costar Burn Gorman commented, "So sorry to hear your news Mils. Love to you and all your special family. X."

"Oh Mills. I’m so sorry," actor Aaron Paul shared. "Love to you and your beautiful family."