Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready For ‘Stranger Things’ To End: “It’s Time To Create Your Own Message & Live Your Own Life”

Millie Bobby Brown is talking about the end of Stranger Things and is saying she is ready to let go of Eleven.

The show’s upcoming fifth season will be its last and Brown is looking forward to the future in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” she told the outlet. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Brown echoes the same sentiment her co-star David Harbour has for the end of the series. Earlier this year, the actor that plays Eleven’s father figure Jim Hopper said it was time for the show to end despite loving being part of it.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it,” he told Discussing Film in an interview. “Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end.”

Although the actors are ready to move out of Hawkins for good, the writers and actors strike has stalled production of the final season. With no deal set in sight, no new production start date has been revealed by Netflix.

Furthermore, the streamer is developing an animated series based on the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things. It’s not clear if any of the live-action series actors will be part of the animated version.

