Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Appear to be Engaged

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are making headlines with their (presumable) engagement post. After two years of dating, it seems the pair is taking the next step in their relationship. The couple shared some sweet photos to Instagram appearing to announce the exciting news.

On Tuesday, Brown posted a black-and-white candid snap of the two embracing while she is wearing a diamond ring on that finger. Her caption referenced lyrics from Taylor Swift’s son "Lover." "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍," she wrote alongside the adorable snap.



Bongiovi also alluded to the news with his own set of photos. "Forever 🤍," he captioned his post which featured a shot of them hugging on the beach and another of them sitting by the water and looking into each other's eyes.

Though not many other details have been shared, friends and family rushed to the comments to congratulate the newly engaged couple. Bongiovi’s sister, Jessica Wright, wrote, "Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown, this is amazing. So so happy for you darling 🎊✨🤍." Brown's castmate from Stranger Things, Jamie Bower, added, “❤️❤️❤️🔥.”

The two first sparked romance rumors in June 2021, but but it wasn’t until Nov. 2021 that they hard launched their relationship on Instagram with a blurry kissing snap on the London Eye.

While the actress and the son of Jon Bon Jovi have kept their relationship relatively low-key, the pair has shared countless public displays of affection, cute Instagram posts, and red-carpet date nights. In January, she posted a photo dump documenting the “endless love” she felt this past year, paying tribute to her then-boyfriend, calling him her “partner for life.”

