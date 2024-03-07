Millie Bobby Brown Is a 'Hardcore' Swiftie, Says Taylor Swift Fans Are 'the Same as Me'

"I am like hardcore. Like, I know exactly where she is at all times kind of thing," said Brown on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Millie Bobby Brown will forever be a Swiftie!

Brown shared her deep love for Taylor Swift during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I am like hardcore," she declared. "Like, I know exactly where she is at all times kind of thing." After host Kelly Clarkson joked that "some might call that a stalker," Brown said, "It's like loosely based."

"I love Taylor Swift," she continued. "I went to the Eras Tour, and it was the most amazing experience. The fans there are the same as me. We love her that much."

Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performing at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024

The Stranger Things star also explained how she keeps track of every surprise song that Swift has performed during each of her tour stops.

"We have like a board, me and my sister, and we like to cross out the songs that she's done so we know which songs are left," she explained, noting that it helps them figure out "what she's going to do next."

"When I went to my show, I went to Ohio. I flew there solely for Taylor, and she played 'Evermore,' and I collapsed to the ground. It was pretty crazy, but it was an amazing experience," Brown continued.

The actress also explained that Swift inspired her outlook on life after turning 20 in February, referring to it as the start of a "new era." Brown has shared her love for the pop star in various ways.

When she announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi on Instagram in April 2023, Brown used lyrics from Swift's song "Lover" in the caption.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey. I want 'em all 🤍," Brown wrote next to a photo of her wearing a diamond ring as she posed with Bongiovi on the beach.

Swift gave her nod of approval by liking the post.

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown takes a selfie with Taylor Swift inspired phone case

Months later, Brown gave a shoutout to her future husband by sharing selfies of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, "I'm in love with a married woman…My wife!"



Brown took the photos with a phone case that included lyrics from Swift's song "Anti-Hero" that read, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."



