Millie Bobby Brown Feels Ready to Say Goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It’s Preventing Me From Creating Stories I’m Passionate About’

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is ready to say goodbye to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” the show through which she broke out in Hollywood.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’” she told Glamour Magazine UK. “‘Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film, and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

Brown also said that the show, created by the Duffer brothers, gave her “the tools and the resources to be a better actor.” She didn’t seem too sad about the tentpole series, which launched in the summer of 2016,

“When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people,” she said, making the comparison that it’s not like her costars are dying like some have offscreen so far.

Though “Stranger Things” Season 5 hasn’t yet begun production, and will not do so until after the SAG-AFTRA strike has been resolved with a fair deal between the Screen Actors Guild and the AMPTP.

Brown, who has also helmed two “Enola Holmes” films for Netflix since “Stranger Things” took off, also has “Nineteen Steps,” her instant New York Times best-selling novel based on interviews she and her sister conducted with her grandmother about her memories of living through World War II in one of the poorest neighborhoods in London.

The 19-year-old star also spoke about her relationship with fiancé Jake Bongiovi, who is 21 years old.

“When I met Jake I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him,” she said. “I was like, ‘Why do you love me?’ And then he listed all these things that I hated about myself. I was like, ‘You see good in those things?’ And he was like, ‘Of course I do.’”

