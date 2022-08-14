Millie Bobby Brown Is Enrolled At Purdue University – In Indiana, Of Course

Elevan is part of the Big Ten. In a classic case of life imitating art, Millie Bobby Brown has enrolled as an online student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Of course, her Stranger Things role is all about solving the mysteries swirling around Hawkins, Indiana, a fictional town.

Brown revealed her choice for higher education in a new interview with Allure magazine,

The 18-year-old Brown is studying human services, where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.”

Purdue’s Human Services program is “designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills,” according to the website.

Stranger Things has done a Purdue shout-out as part of its storyline. In Season 3, a Purdue shirt that appeared was later sold online.

