Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Her New Coffee Line with a Pop-Up Location — Look Inside

The 'Stranger Things' star's Florence by Mills Coffee brand includes coffee concentrate, flavored syrups and hot chocolate mix

Florence by Mills Coffee Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her coffee brand, Florence by Mills Coffee, with a special pop-up shop in New York City

Millie Bobby Brown’s coffee line isn’t just something in your cupboard, it’s also an attraction in the Big Apple.

The Stranger Things star is celebrating her entrance into the coffee world with her brand, Florence by Mills Coffee. In honor of her beverage brand, Brown is welcoming her fans to a pop-up coffee experience in New York City.

“I wanted to venture into the coffee world because of my love for coffee,” Brown explained at an exclusive preview of the pop-up. “I grew up working on a TV show and I didn't know what to do to wake me up. And so my go-to was coffee and my love for it has grown for many, many years and I felt like what better way than to venture into something that feels really authentic to me?”

Florence by Mills Coffee offers coffee concentrate, brew bags and beans in two roasts: “Mindful Moments” and “Authentically Brew.” Plus, there are several syrups in traditional flavors like caramel, vanilla and more unique options like honeycomb (which is Brown’s personal favorite).

The brand most recently introduced a hot chocolate mix consisting of British milk chocolate shavings. Fans can buy the products individually, as kits or in a coffee club subscription service.

The Enola Holmes actress thought that an in-person experience was a natural fit for the coffee line because of the brand’s “community”-driven goals.

“I personally think what sets Florence [by Mills Coffee] apart is that it's less about me and it's more about a community and a friendship. And I think, of course I'm very passionate and I know that my platform is what pushes the brand, but it's not anymore. It's really able to stay afloat on its own,” Brown added.

The beverage brand shares the same name as Brown’s beauty line, which the actress launched in 2019. Whether it be coffee or skincare, Brown told PEOPLE she only wants to sell Florence by Mills products that are “authentic” to her.

Story continues

courtesy of Florence by Mills Coffee Millie Bobby Brown demonstrates how to make a mocha latte

Related: Millie Bobby Brown Says She's 'Ready' for 'Stranger Things' to End: Time to 'Blossom and Flourish'

“Florence by Mills is an extension of who I am and my passions,” she said when asked why the products share the same name. “And so Florence by Mills skincare and beauty was always a huge passion of mine. But after we kind of explored that, it got me really excited about other things that I'm really passionate about.”

courtesy of Florence by Mills Coffee The FBMC Experience was decked out in pastel colored decor

The FBMC Experience is running through Dec. 6 and PEOPLE got a look inside the shop.

Upon entering the periwinkle-clad space, the aesthetics of the Gen-Z brand are clear. After posing with a massive coffee concentrate carton, fans can enter the main room of the FBMC Experience via a sneaky door disguised as a refrigerator.

courtesy of Florence by Mills Coffee The entrance to the Florence by Mills Coffee was a speakeasy-style door that looked like a refrigerator

By walking through a floor-to-ceiling mirrored tunnel decked out with fairy lights, coffee-lovers can then go to a bubblegum pink-colored coffee bar where expert baristas make mochas (made with her recently launched hot chocolate) and lattes. The walls are covered with information about the brand’s ethical practices for sourcing coffee beans and facts about the products.

courtesy of Florence by Mills Coffee The actress shows how to use the "Wheel of Perks" at her coffee brand's pop-up event

Plus, fans can spin a large “wheel of perks” or try their hand at a claw machine with coffee products as prizes.

Tickets for the FBMC Experience range from $30 to $70 and can be purchased on the brand's website.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.