Millie Bobby Brown Calls Fiancé Jake Bongiovi 'My Forever Prince’ as She Shares “Damsel” Premiere Highlights

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating a special night out with her "prince" by her side!

On Saturday, the Stranger Things star, 20, shared a series of highlights on her Instagram page from Friday's New York City premiere of her new Netflix movie Damsel. One of her posts featured a photo of the couple holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes as they walked in the street.

"My forever prince," she captioned the image of the pair, who announced their engagement in April 2023.

Another Instagram post about Friday's event at the Paris Theater in Manhattan featured a gallery of images that began with the actress posing proudly in front of the venue marque that displayed the movie's title.

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown shares a photo of herself getting ready for the New York City premiere of 'Damsel'

The gallery also included photos of Brown posing with Bongiovi's parents, Bon Jovi rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, and her own family and friends.

In her final post about the premiere, the Enola Holmes star shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself getting ready for the event.

She posed in a floor-length Louis Vuitton gown for the big night, according to her caption. The dazzling dress featured a diagonal pattern of white and silver circles that transitioned into darker, petal-like shapes at the bottom. Brown wore her dark hair down, styled in loose waves.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty From left: Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi attend Netflix's "Damsel" New York City premiere

"A damsel in a dress," she captioned the carousel of images taken before the premiere, tagging her glam squad. In the final image in that sequence of photos, she posed playfully in front of a mirror with one of her team members, sticking out her tongue.



Bongiovi and Brown have been spending time in N.Y.C. since February. They were spotted out doing some shopping together one day last month, also made a casual coffee run on Brown's 20th birthday on Feb. 19.

The British actress has been doing press for Damsel while in town, and brought her dog to Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



