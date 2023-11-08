Millie Bobby Brown and Brooke Shields Prove a Messy Bun Is Black Tie

If you've been dying to bring back your top-knot messy bun or wear it to your next big event, you will be thrilled by the hairstyles at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards.

Our honorees and guests have declared the style on trend and here to stay (great news for those of us who look like a Founding Father with a low bun). And despite what its name denotes, this hairstyle is anything but casual. Yes, it's even perfect for a black tie event.

Our Global Woman of the Year Millie Bobby Brown walked the red carpet in a tight leather dress with a stunning mixed-metal halter and a gorgeously chic yet perfectly messy bun.

You could almost believe she just twisted it right up—if it wasn't for the expertly placed tresses and the well-placed front pieces that give her 2010s-esque bun a Y2K flare.

Not to be outdone, Brown's fellow Woman of the Year honoree Brooke Shields walked the carpet with her long brown locks in a waterfall of a bun that managed to look both put together and perfectly messy.

Just check out that detail.

One of the best things about the style is it can be done in so many ways, and paired with so many different types of dresses. Model and influencer Olivia Ponton pulled just a few wispy front pieces out of her bun, which softly grazed the front of her turtlenecked LaQuan Smith gown.

And Nicky Hilton's bun is so round, we have to ask: was a sock involved in the construction?

This development is obviously exciting for those of us who prefer to wear our buns high upon our heads instead of on the napes of our necks (top knot girlies, it is our time).

But it's especially for those who are bun agnostic and like to switch it up. With our buns, the sky is literally the limit.

Originally Appeared on Glamour