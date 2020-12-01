Millie Bobby Brown breaks down in tears detailing intrusive fan encounter

Millie Bobby Brown, at the SAG Awards in January, calls for "respect" after an intrusive fan encounter. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Millie Bobby Brown just wants to go Christmas shopping in peace.

The Stranger Things actress, 16, broke down in tears recounting how she was shopping with her mom when an aggressive fan approached and asked if she could record a video of her. Brown said she declined, but the female fan did it anyway, which left her feeling disrespected.

“I said, ‘Um, no’” to the request, Brown explained in an Instagram video. “Why would anyone want ... a video [taken of them in that situation]? It's not like [it was even] the both of us. Of me.”

UPDATE: Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional account of being harassed by someone while Christmas shopping with her mom. Asks people to respect her privacy. pic.twitter.com/Q5EogkVCBW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 30, 2020

She continued, “At the end of the day, I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be.”

Brown said she went on to pay for her purchases when the fan “walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I’m a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?’ ... She said, ‘So I can't take a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said no!’”

The teen star started to cry in the video recorded from her car, explaining, “It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary. I just wish people were more respectful. I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming.”

She added, “I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and you try to fight me on it. Where are my rights to say no?”

It ended with Brown saying, “I’m making this video to say you have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do. Show respect, human being to human being. It's just manners.”

It’s unclear if this is behind Brown deleting her TikTok account over the weekend. However, she remains active on Instagram, posting this message after sharing the story of her intrusive fan encounter: “I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected,” she explained. “It’s important to set your boundaries and to speak up. I love you guys. Be kind to one another.”

