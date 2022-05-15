Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi wore matching outfits to the Stranger Things season 4 premiere

Photo credit: Joe Maher - Getty Images

At this point, after almost a year of dating, it can be argued that Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, are love's young dream. And if their Instagram pics weren't enough to convince you (see: her birthday tribute post), then this coordinated couple 'fit sure will.

Last night the couple took to the Stranger Things season 4 red carpet premiere to debut a monochromatic twinning look. Millie wore a white satin floor-length gown with a one-shoulder tulle black strap, whilst Jake repped the classic black blazer and trouser suit with a white turtleneck underneath.

The pair were such a vision in black and white, one could even say that it's giving Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim twinning moment circa 2001 a run for its money. #NeverForget.

The thigh-high slit dress was custom made by Louis Vuitton and its bustier-style bodice is cinched in at the waist with a chic belt.

This coordination is all types of #CoupleGoals.

And can we also just take a mo' for Millie's new blonde hair?! She debuted the look just the other day in a ponytail when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For the premiere, however, Millie is rocking the long mermaid waves along with her piece-y fringe. I guess you could say that the matching blonde hair is yet another twinning element with boyfriend Jake.

I wonder what will be next? Perhaps a matching manicure like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's? #Jillie is coming for you, #Kravis...

