Millie Bobby Brown announces her engagement to Jake Bongiovi

The couple were pictured together at the premiere of the fourth season of Stranger Things last year

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has announced she is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years.

Posting a picture of herself with Bongiovi, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star said: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

An engagement ring could be seen on her finger, and Brown added a white love heart emoji to the end of her post.

Bongiovi, 20, is an actor and the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq5EuqHLDJM/?hl=en

Singer Pixie Lott was among the stars commenting on Brown's post, writing: "Omg!!!! Congratulations you two so happy for you eeeee."

Bongiovi also shared the news on his own page, simply writing "forever" alongside two photos of the couple.

Brown's statement referenced the lyrics from Taylor Swift track Lover, taken from her seventh studio album of the same name.

The announcement follows weeks of social media speculation that the couple had become engaged.

The pair were seen together at the Bafta Film Awards in London in March 2022

The couple posed for photos with stormtroopers at at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, last year

Bongiovi attended the premiere of Brown's film Enola Holmes 2 in September

Brown introduced Bongiovi to her followers in June 2021 with a photo of him posted to Instagram. The pair later confirmed they were a couple.

In another Instagram post in January, Brown called Bongiovi her "partner for life" and posted a string of pictures of the couple together.

The English actress rose to fame as a child star on the smash hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the forthcoming fifth season of which is set to be the show's last.

However, a Stranger Things prequel is set to be staged in London's West End and an animated TV series has also been announced by Netflix.

Bongiovi recently landed his second major acting role in a new coming-of-age film Rockbottom.