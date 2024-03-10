Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Accent Following Criticism: “I’m Trying My Best”

Millie Bobby Brown is addressing criticism she’s been receiving for her accent.

The Stranger Things star grew up between England and the U.S. and has been criticized for the way she speaks in the projects she’s involved in. However, the young actress is firing back at those critics in a new interview.

“I’m an actor,” Brown said in an interview with Max Balegde on TikTok. “I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people!”

She continued, “I can’t help that when I’m around my fiancé, or when I’m with people like Jimmy Fallon who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it! And now I’m in England, I wanna replicate that [accent]! I don’t do it intentional, and I’m sorry if it offends you, okay? But listen, I’m trying my best! I’m trying my best.”

Brown’s breakout role was in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things at the age of 12. The actress currently stars in the fantasy film Damsel, which she also executive produces.

Damsel centers around a dutiful damsel who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

The film was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau. Brown’s co-stars include Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett and Robin Wright.

