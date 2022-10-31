Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Millicom (Tigo) announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, October 31, 2022 – In accordance with the resolution of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) held on May 4, 2022, the Nomination Committee has been formed in consultation with the largest shareholders as of the last business day of June 2022.

The Nomination Committee comprises representatives of four shareholders that represent the largest shareholders in Millicom that have chosen to appoint members; Jan Dworsky, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds; Viktor Kockberg, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds; Staley Cates, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management, and Gerardo Zamorano appointed by Brandes Investment Partners, as well as the Chairman of Millicom’s Board of Directors, José Antonio Ríos García.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found on Millicom’s website. Shareholders wishing to propose candidates for election to the Board of Directors of Millicom should submit their proposal in writing to the Company Secretary, Millicom International Cellular S.A., 2 rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:



Karla Rivas, Communications Manager



press@millicom.com







Investors:



Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations



investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America.

