Miller's three-point night helps Canucks topple Senators 6-2

  • Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), and teammates Alex Chiasson (39) and Bo Horvat (53) celebrate a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) shoves his glove in the face of Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks' right wing Alex Chiasson (39) pokes the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) keeps his eye on the puck as teammate Luke Schenn (2) deflects a shot while taking on the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as teammate Tyler Myers (57) battles with Ottawa Senators' Chris Tierney (71) as Nils Hoglander (21) anticipates a shot on net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks center Tyler Motte (64) celebrates a goal with teammates on the bench as Ottawa Senators center Adam Gaudette (17) makes his way up ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) battles for the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators defenseman Lassi Thomson (60) takes a shot while taking on the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators' defenseman Nick Holden (5) skates towards Vancouver Canucks' right wing Conor Garland (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) keeps the puck away from Ottawa Senators defenseman Victor Mete (98) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
·2 min read
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — J.T Miller scored and added two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Luke Schenn, Tyler Motte, Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat, and Alex Chiasson chipped in for the Canucks, who finished their five-game road trip with a 2-3-0 record. Quinn Hughes had four assists, and Thatcher Demko made 19 saves in net.

Adam Gaudette scored in his debut with the Senators after being claimed on waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks. Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 29 shots.

Ottawa is coming off a disastrous month in which it went 1-10-1 and is now mired in a six-game losing streak.

The Canucks took full control in the third period, when Horvat, Chiasson and Miller found the back of the net. Tkachuk replied for the Senators, but that was it.

Tied 1-1 to start the second period, Vancouver forced a turnover deep in the Senators end which led to Motte beating Gustavsson on his glove side. Ottawa had opportunity to tie things back up with a two-man advantage for 60 seconds, but were unable to capitalize.

The Canucks made it 3-1 late in the period as Schenn pushed his way to the net and raised a shot over Gustavsson.

Vancouver opened the scoring at 1:38 as Connor Garland shook off Senators defencsman Victor Mete behind the net and got the puck out to Pearson alone in front after Gaudette failed to hold him up. Gaudette made up for the miscue as he scored a power-play goal midway through the period to tie the game 1-1.

NOTES: Drake Batherson, who was one of 10 Senators players who tested positive for COVID-19, played his first game since Nov. 14. ... Tyler Ennis and Michael DelZotto were a healthy scratch for the Senators, while Brad Hunt and Joho Lammiko did not play for the Canucks.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Senators: At Carolina on Thursday.

