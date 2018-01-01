Miller's OT goal lifts Rangers past Sabres in Winter Classic

NEW YORK (AP) -- J.T. Miller was in the perfect spot in front of the goal to take advantage of a rebound in overtime and keep the New York Rangers perfect in four regular season outdoor games.

Miller scored a power-play goal 2:43 into the extra period to lift the Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday in the NHL's 10th Winter Classic at Citi Field.

The Rangers went on the power play 2:15 into overtime when Jacob Josefson was whistled for tripping Jimmy Vesey. On the winner, Kevin Shattenkirk fired a shot that rebounded right to Miller, who put it in.

''Fortunate to get a good shot to the net,'' Miller said. ''Not too often they come right on the stick like that.''

Paul Carey and Michael Grabner scored in the first period for the Rangers, who improved to a league-best 4-0 in outdoor games during the season. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 31 shots to help New York improve to 6-2-3 in its last 11 overall.

''We talked about going into this game there's no way you're going to look back at this as a great memory if you don't win,'' said Lundqvist, who is 4-0-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average outdoors. ''Now we got a big win and we can always look back at this game as a great experience.''

Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and an assist, Sam Reinhart also scored and Kyle Okposo had two assists for the Sabres. Robin Lehner finished with 39 saves for Buffalo, which has just 10 wins this season but is 4-3-5 in its last 12 games.

''The first 10 minutes were not very good, we were kind of dipping our toe in,'' Okposo said. ''Once we calmed down and played our game, we played well. So I'm proud of the guys, proud of the way we played.''

The game, played at the home of baseball's New York Mets, was on the 10th anniversary of the Sabres' 2-1 shootout loss to Pittsburgh in Buffalo in the first Winter Classic. This was also the league's 24th regular season outdoor game.