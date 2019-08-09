Miller using Lorenzo/Ducati news "as fuel" in Austria

Miller is out of contract next year but had been expecting to seal a one-year extension to his current contract, having already agreed terms with Pramac.

However, Jorge Lorenzo’s interest in returning to the Ducati fold – believed to be reciprocated by Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna – has left Miller facing an uncertain future.

Asked on Friday whether the recent developments had caught him by surprise, Miller said: “100 percent. It hit me like a ton of bricks.

“I found out yesterday, some other people found out earlier, through one way or another. I didn't need to know last weekend obviously.

“But anyway, I'm not stressed. Like I said, Paolo [Campinoti, Pramac CEO] is on his way here on Sunday, I don't think he'll allow Jorge on his bike, so [that] makes me happy.”

