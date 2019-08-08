Miller: "Some truth" to rumours of Lorenzo Ducati return

After has been a shoo-in to continue with Pramac in 2020.

The Australian has long been expected to continue with an up-to-date bike next year - despite his teammate also getting one - but he is still yet to receive an offer.

Moreover, prior to the Austrian Grand Prix, reports emerged that could leave Honda to make a return to Ducati with Pramac as early as 2020.

Lorenzo has had a torrid start to life at Honda, failing to finish in the top 10 in seven races before sustaining an injury that has kept him on the sidelines for four race weekends already.

Miller said that the fact that Lorenzo has "nothing" going on at Honda, and that he himself still hasn't received a new deal, suggests that the rumours might have some truth to them.

"I think there is some truth to the rumours about Lorenzo," he said.

"For sure you have to be looking at something because at the moment he's got nothing, can't ride that Honda.

"It is easy to tuck your tail between your legs and run back."

But Miller added that the rumours don't bother him because he believes that Pramac, and "most of Ducati" want him to stay put.

"Don't bother me at all, not one bit, I am not stressed.

"Like I said, Pramac had me on multiple meetings with them, I was on FaceTime this morning with Paolo [Campinoti, Pramac CEO] and Paolo is adamant he is keeping me so I am not too stressed.

"We'll have to wait and see but I think they are pretty adamant they don't want him [Lorenzo] either."

Miller also insisted that he doesn't see himself switching to World Superbikes next year.

"I haven't even... thought about that to be honest, that haven't even crossed my mind. I just started going good here [MotoGP] so I don't feel like leaving just yet."

"Nah, it [the contract] is coming, I ain't going to World Superbikes, like I said, I just started going here so that didn't even cross my mind."

Additional reporting by Gerald Dirnbeck