Miller throws for 2 TDs, runs for another as North Dakota State tops Mercer 31-7 in FCS quarterfinal

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw a pair of touchdown passes to Bryce Lance and ran for another to lead North Dakota State over Mercer 31-7 on Saturday and into the FCS semifinals.

The second-seeded Bison (12-2), in their 15th straight FCS playoffs and winner of nine titles, will play No. 3 seed South Dakota State, a 55-14 winner over Incarnate Word. The Bison beat the Jackrabbits 13-9 during the regular season.

NDSU, SDSU and and fourth-seeded South Dakota tied for the Missouri Valley Conference title. South Dakota will play top-seeded Montana State in the other semifinal.

Miller was 16 of 25 for 259 yards passing though he was intercepted twice by Myles Redding. Miller passed Easton Stick (11,216) for the school career total yards record with 11,406 after rolling up 299 Saturday. Mekhi Collins had 119 yards receiving.

Whitt Newbauer was 8 of 18 for only 90 yards with a touchdown to Kelin Parsons and an interception for the seventh-seeded Bears (11-3), champions of the Southern Conference making their first quarterfinals appearance.

Miller hit Lance down the left side for a 40-yard touchdown and less than three minutes later tossed a 4-yard score to Lance for a 14-0 first-quarter lead, the latter TD coming after Collins went 70 yards on a catch-and-run.

Newbauer found Parsons in the end zone for a 38-yard score to trail 14-7 after one quarter.

Miller raced down the left sideline for a 34-yard score and Griffin Crosa added a 38-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half to go up 24-7.

Barika Kpeenu scored from a yard out with two minutes remaining for the second-half's only points.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

The Associated Press