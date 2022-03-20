Miller scores 24, Terps roll past Florida Gulf Coast 89-65

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NOAH TRISTER
·2 min read
  • Maryland guard Diamond Miller reacts after a play against Florida Gulf Coast during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    1/4

    NCAA FGCU Maryland Basketball

    Maryland guard Diamond Miller reacts after a play against Florida Gulf Coast during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Florida Gulf Coast guard Kendall Spray shoots a free throw against Maryland during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    2/4

    NCAA FGCU Maryland Basketball

    Florida Gulf Coast guard Kendall Spray shoots a free throw against Maryland during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The Maryland reacts after guard Diamond Miller, not visible, made a block on a shot by Florida Gulf Coast guard Tishara Morehouse during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    3/4

    NCAA FGCU Maryland Basketball

    The Maryland reacts after guard Diamond Miller, not visible, made a block on a shot by Florida Gulf Coast guard Tishara Morehouse during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Maryland head coach Brenda Frese reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against Florida Gulf Coast in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    4/4

    NCAA FGCU Maryland Basketball

    Maryland head coach Brenda Frese reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against Florida Gulf Coast in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maryland guard Diamond Miller reacts after a play against Florida Gulf Coast during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Florida Gulf Coast guard Kendall Spray shoots a free throw against Maryland during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The Maryland reacts after guard Diamond Miller, not visible, made a block on a shot by Florida Gulf Coast guard Tishara Morehouse during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against Florida Gulf Coast in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Maryland Terrapins
    Maryland Terrapins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 24 points, and fourth-seeded Maryland used a 19-0 run spanning parts of both halves to pull away to a 89-65 win over 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Angel Reese added 21 points and Ashley Osusu scored 20 for the Terrapins, who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 10th time under coach Brenda Frese. Maryland (23-8) faces either Stanford or Kansas in the next round.

Kendall Spray scored 17 points in the first half but none in the second for FGCU, and the Eagles (30-3) couldn't follow their first-round win over Virginia Tech with another victory.

Spray, who is fourth on the career list for 3-pointers, made five in the first half for FGCU, but the Terrapins withstood that. After a 3-pointer by Spray put the Eagles up by three, Maryland ran off the final 11 points of the half to lead 47-39.

Miller then made a layup to start the second half and put Maryland up by 10. Her putback made it 53-39, and Angel Reese capped the run with a couple free throws.

The undersized Eagles brought a distinctive style to this tournament, relying heavily on 3-pointers and using good spacing to open up the lane for occasional 2s. The Terrapins, however, were athletic enough to defend all of it, and Maryland is comfortable playing an up-tempo style despite not being all that deep.

Miller, who missed extensive time early this season because of knee problems, was taller than anyone on FGCU's roster at 6-foot-3. She also did plenty of damage from the perimeter, making three 3s in the first half.

In addition to all her scoring, Miller contributed nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one emphatic blocked shot.

BIG PICTURE

FGCU: The Eagles were a dangerous team, but on this day they were facing an opponent that could match their quickness. A first-ever Sweet 16 appearance for FGCU will have to wait.

Maryland: Injuries have held the Terps back this season, but they may be hitting their stride at the right time. They turned a close game into a blowout in impressive fashion.

UP NEXT

Maryland heads to the Sweet 16 in Spokane, Washington. Stanford and Kansas played Sunday night for the right to face the Terps.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • First-grade teacher charged with drug trafficking

    Detectives seized ‘over 4 pounds of methamphetamine during this investigation’

  • Donald Glover Explains His Approach to ‘Atlanta’ Season 3: ‘We Wanted to Make a Black Fairytale’

    It’s been almost four years since the last episode of the Donald Glover-created FX comedy “Atlanta” aired in 2018. But Glover, one of pop culture’s most mythic figures, finally re-emerged on Saturday to premiere the first two episodes of Season 3 on the closing night of the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Season […]

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Maple Leafs acquire Mark Giordano from Kraken

    The Maple Leafs have traded for Mark Giordano with the Kraken for two second-round picks and one third-rounder.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Oh captain, bye captain: Flyers trade Giroux to Panthers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After 1,000 games and a reign as the longest-serving team captain in Flyers history, Claude Giroux is off to Florida to try to win his first Stanley Cup. Philadelphia traded Giroux on Saturday in a deal that sent this season's All-Star game MVP to Florida in a move designed to strengthen the Panthers' status as a Stanley Cup contender. "Any day that you trade your captain is a tough day, and with how much Claude has meant to this organization and how he has represented himsel

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Brett Gallant to leave Brad Gushue's team at end of curling season

    Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday. In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team. "I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement. Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff