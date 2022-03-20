Miller scores 24, Terps roll past Florida Gulf Coast 89-65

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 24 points, and fourth-seeded Maryland used a 19-0 run spanning parts of both halves to pull away to a 89-65 win over 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Angel Reese added 21 points and Ashley Osusu scored 20 for the Terrapins, who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 10th time under coach Brenda Frese. Maryland (23-8) faces either Stanford or Kansas in the next round.

Kendall Spray scored 17 points in the first half but none in the second for FGCU, and the Eagles (30-3) couldn't follow their first-round win over Virginia Tech with another victory.

Spray, who is fourth on the career list for 3-pointers, made five in the first half for FGCU, but the Terrapins withstood that. After a 3-pointer by Spray put the Eagles up by three, Maryland ran off the final 11 points of the half to lead 47-39.

Miller then made a layup to start the second half and put Maryland up by 10. Her putback made it 53-39, and Angel Reese capped the run with a couple free throws.

The undersized Eagles brought a distinctive style to this tournament, relying heavily on 3-pointers and using good spacing to open up the lane for occasional 2s. The Terrapins, however, were athletic enough to defend all of it, and Maryland is comfortable playing an up-tempo style despite not being all that deep.

Miller, who missed extensive time early this season because of knee problems, was taller than anyone on FGCU's roster at 6-foot-3. She also did plenty of damage from the perimeter, making three 3s in the first half.

In addition to all her scoring, Miller contributed nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one emphatic blocked shot.

BIG PICTURE

FGCU: The Eagles were a dangerous team, but on this day they were facing an opponent that could match their quickness. A first-ever Sweet 16 appearance for FGCU will have to wait.

Maryland: Injuries have held the Terps back this season, but they may be hitting their stride at the right time. They turned a close game into a blowout in impressive fashion.

Story continues

UP NEXT

Maryland heads to the Sweet 16 in Spokane, Washington. Stanford and Kansas played Sunday night for the right to face the Terps.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25