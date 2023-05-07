Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.18

The board of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of June, with investors receiving $0.18 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 2.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Miller Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Miller Industries was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 1.1% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Miller Industries Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.3% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately, Miller Industries' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. While EPS growth is quite low, Miller Industries has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Miller Industries is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Miller Industries (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Is Miller Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

