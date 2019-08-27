Miller had issue with launch device after Silverstone MotoGP start

Miller had problem with start device on opening lap

Jack Miller says he had to take the opening corners of MotoGP's British Grand Prix as if he was on a "chopper", after his Ducati's holeshot device failed to disengage.

Pramac rider Miller has been using the holeshot device - which lowers the bike to improve acceleration off the start - since last year's Japanese GP, while the rest of the works Desmosedici's adopted it this year.

The bike's ride height returns to normal when the front brake is used at the first corner, but the short run to Copse at Silverstone and Miller's third-place starting position meant he "barely" touched the brake.

Miller admitted he had "doubts" about using the device at Silverstone, and said it was "quite scary" heading into Maggotts and Becketts with his Ducati sitting like "an Orange County Chopper".

Asked by Autosport if he had ever had the problem before, Miller said: "No, because generally at places like this [with a short run to Turn 1] I don't use it.

"But I thought we could get enough [weight] transfer on the brakes, but I had doubts about it. We weren't able to get it to transfer over.

"It was quite scary heading down into Turn 3 riding an Orange County Chopper, trying to get it to transfer over, grabbing big handfuls of brake the whole time.

"I just had to basically do a stop and try to get it to pop up in a strange place. Eventually it popped up, but it was one of them things."

He added: "In places like Phillip Island, we can't use it. I think if we were a bit further back on the grid here [at Silverstone] you could use it no dramas.

"Dovi [works Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso] was able to get transfer no problem, but being so close to the corner you barely touch the brake.

"I was trying to grab extra brake, but being in the front of the group you don't really want to be checking [up] 20-odd bikes behind you."

Miller ended the race 20.3 seconds from winner Alex Rins in eighth having battled a rear-tyre issue.

