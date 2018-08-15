Miller going through "low point" in recent races

Miller's transition from Honda to Ducati this year looked seamless as he finished in the top 10 in all of the first five races, finishing fourth in both Argentina and France and sitting sixth in the standings at that point.

However the Australian crashed on the second lap of the subsequent Italian GP at Mugello and also retired from Barcelona due to a mechanical problem.

That "knocked [my] confidence off" according to Miller, who only scored 12 points in the next three races and was only 18th last time out in Austria after running off-track.

"It is just a low point, we're all human," said Miller, who is only 12th in the standings now. "If I could put it down to one thing I'd definitely fix it, but no, I'm looking in all areas that is for sure.

"I can't tell you exactly what this is. Feeling with the bike, we were great up until Mugello and then after the crash in Mugello, the mechanical thingy [in Barcelona], it just all knocked confidence off.

"Just trying to find that confidence, it's just working at it."

Miller admitted he's been struggling to deal with his current slump: "It is difficult to deal with, it is stressful because you have a lot of people asking questions.

"But the self-belief is still there and with the same person I was at the start of the season, working just as hard if not harder.

"It's just a low point, people have these in their lives and in racing a lot more than other jobs. We'll pull through it, I've got a lot of motivation and I'm keen to come back entirely."

