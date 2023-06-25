Miller, DC United cool off Cincinnati with 3-0 victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Miller had four saves, three players scored for the first time this season and D.C. United rolled to a 3-0 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night, handing the Eastern Conference leaders just their second loss this season.

DC United (7-8-5) had a two-goal lead before the match was 17 minutes old. Cincinnati (13-2-4) entered play with 43 points through the first 18 matches, tying a league record set by the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy. The Supporters' Shield front-runners became the first team in league history to win 13 of its first 18 matches.

Pedro Sanchez opened the scoring in the 10th minute, using assists from Mateusz Klich and Christian Benteke to score his first goal of the season. Defender Derrick Williams followed seven minutes later with his first netter this season, scoring unassisted.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

DC United took a three-goal lead into halftime on an unassisted goal by Cristian Dájome in the 43rd minute. It was also Dájome's first goal.

DC United had lost two straight entering play after a 5-0-3 stretch. United, which leads the series 5-2-3, had also dropped its previous two matches with Cincinnati — allowing seven goals.

Roman Celentano, who came into the match tied with Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders with a league-high nine shutouts, saved four shots for Cincinnati.

It was quite a change for DC United. The club entered play having scored 12 of its last 14 goals after halftime. Eleven of DC United's previous 26 goals had come in the final 15 minutes of its matches.

Cincinnati returns home to host the New England Revolution on Saturday. DC United travels to play Nashville SC on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

The Associated Press