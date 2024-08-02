Miller has 'become a man' after full Premiership season

Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller insisted last season's exposure to first team football has allowed him to 'become a man'.

The 17-year-old, who turns 18 in August, made 32 appearances for Stuart Kettlewell's side last season despite missing two months with injury.

"Last year I was still a boy," Miller told Sky Sports. "This year I've come in in pre-season and I feel I've been more of a leader because I've had that year under my belt. This year, I want to be more creative than I was last year.

"Last year gave me the confidence that I was playing well. I was still shy and reserved but I feel I've come in and become a man.

"The experienced players have been brilliant, they've encouraged me to be a leader and given me the penalties and free-kicks. Hopefully I can get a few of them."

His only goal last season came in Motherwell's opening League Cup group stage game against Elgin City, and he has already scored this season against Clyde.

"This season I want to add goals and assists to my name and hopefully as a team, we do well in the league.

"I played further forward in the Cup games there and I really enjoyed it. In training, I've been practicing my shooting after training and hopefully it's a position I can get into the box more so it comes more naturally."

The youngster also spoke about the rumours that have linked him with a move away from Fir Park.

"The transfer window will always come with rumours. For me, I just put it to one side. I really love it here at Motherwell, they've given me a platform to express myself. I'm looking to start the season well here.

"I've always wanted to play first-team football and Motherwell have given me that opportunity when I was young. I want to show them why they showed faith in me."