Millennium Services Group Limited's (ASX:MIL) 28% Jump Shows Its Popularity With Investors

Millennium Services Group Limited (ASX:MIL) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 28% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 26% over that time.

Following the firm bounce in price, Millennium Services Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Millennium Services Group hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Millennium Services Group?

Millennium Services Group's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 73%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 96% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 631% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 16%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Millennium Services Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Millennium Services Group's P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Millennium Services Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

