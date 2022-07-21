Millennials suffer most from the ridiculous revolving door at the Ministry of Housing

Marc Vlessing
·3 min read
(Daniel Lynch)
(Daniel Lynch)

No one has suffered more than Millennials from the shocking fact that there have been 20 housing ministers since 1997 and 11 since the Conservatives formed their coalition with the Liberal Democrats in 2010.

From Nick Raynsford and Hilary Armstrong at the dawn of New Labour through Keith Hill, Yvette Cooper, Margaret Beckett, Kris Hopkins, Brandon Lewis, Gavin Barwell, Alok Sharma, Dominic Raab and, yes, eventually Chris Pincher a parade of very talented Ministers; time-servers and even the disgraced have sat in the role.

Raab lasted six months and is best remembered for linking housing and immigration at the height of the Brexit debate, Sharma managed seven months and Pincher, before triggering Boris Johnson’s demise, was actually one of the longer serving housing ministers for two years until February 2022, although nobody can actually remember what he did in the role.

Throughout this turmoil none of the UK’s housing ministers have got close to solving a situation where 25-40-year-olds have been the biggest victims of a housing crisis that has seen annual home completions fail to come anywhere close enough to meet adequate first time-buyer supply.

So, it is no surprise that the Halifax, one of the country’s biggest mortgage lenders, recently revealed that house prices in the UK rose at the fastest annual rate in 18 years last month as demand continued to outstrip the number of properties on the market. Prices rose year on year in June by 13%, the highest since late 2004, and 1.8% compared with May, which was the biggest monthly rise since early 2007.

The people who are hardest hit by all of this are those trying to get on the housing ladder and who are feeling the cost-of-living squeeze in so many different ways at the same time. According to PwC’s June Consumer Sentiment Survey, sentiment among 25-34-year-olds is deep in negative territory, and among 35-44-year-olds the situation is worse still.

PwC says that in the last three months these people have traded down to cheaper items, eaten out less, reduced energy consumption, gone out less, had fewer takeaways and ordered less deliveries, gone to cheaper grocery stores, driven less due to high petrol prices and postponed holidays.

It is a scandal that the generation who drive our public services as key workers; who make our cities thrive; who are at the heart of creative industries and who, worst of all, are poorly paid, have little job security and massive student debt – are being punished with a double whammy of inflation and the inability to buy a home.

Meanwhile Conservative PM’s have launched two failed first-time buyer initiatives (David Cameron’s Starter Home initiative and Boris Johnson’s First Homes have all essentially bitten the dust).

So, what can be done to help this generation get on the housing ladder?

The comfortable middle classes have benefited from soaring house prices for too long. As the new Housing Minister, Marcus Evans, becomes the 21st person to take the role in 25 years it is crucial that first-time buyers are supported once and for all. They have suffered long enough.

Marc Vlessing is founder and chief executive of Pocket Living.

