Millennials Are Sharing Moments That Made Them Feel Very Old, And They Might As Well Apply For An AARP Card

Welcome back, fellow geriatric millennials! Now, a couple of months ago I published a post about a viral Reddit thread where a user asked millennials and Gen X'ers to share the things or moments that made them feel old. The post got lots of comments, which led me to publishing two more posts where BuzzFeed readers shared the moments they felt old.

Bachelor in Paradise / ABC / Via giphy.com

Well, the latest post got A LOT of new comments, too. So I decided to do another roundup (maybe at this point I should call it a series?) of BuzzFeed readers revealing those all-too-relatable moments when you feel OLD AF.

Team Coco/ TBS / Via giphy.com

Below are some of my favorite comments:

1."Used the phrase 'turn of the century' in a high school history class and got a lot of confused faces because for them that's the year 2000, not 1900, which is what I was referring to. Asked a group of colleagues what they think of when they hear it, everyone over 40 said 1900; everyone under 30 said 2000."

—workofheart New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

2."Dexter's Laboratory, and Ed, Edd n Eddy are now on Adult Swim! Also, being called 'Ma’am' by middle schoolers is borderline offensive."

—lamamama56 Cartoon Network / Â©Cartoon Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

3."My much younger coworkers didn’t know who the Beastie Boys were. I felt ancient."

—elleboogie555 Martyn Goodacre / Getty Images

4."I was helping an 18-year-old pack for something. I put 'camera' on the list, and she was very confused because everyone just uses their phones now."

—beedas89 Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

5."When foods I didn’t have a problem with before started to give me heartburn."

—broken-foot Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6."This happened several years ago: When I had to explain to a younger coworker what a typewriter was, what it did, and how it worked. I felt ancient."

—emmeedee Dbenitostock / Getty Images

7."When the new NSYNC song was announced, my teenager had no idea who that was and barely even knew who Justin Timberlake was. She called Britney Spears 'old people music.' She was born the year I graduated high school (she's my step-child)."

—p46bf3ddf0 Bob Berg / Getty Images

8."When a guy on my project team said, 'Of course I know what a landline is. My grandma had one!' Ffs."

—julieh4fc8eea39 Shanekato / Getty Images

9."We have 'Old School Fridays' on our local radio station. They're playing songs I grew up with from the early 2000s... No, I refuse to accept that as old school."

10."I felt old when my niece asked if I wanted to see her homecoming dress that she described as, 'Vintage. You know? From the '90s?'"

—bestunicorn88 Miramax Films/ Everett Collection

11."I started rewatching The Simpsons again and noticed I’m relating to Homer and Marge now instead of the kids. Funny how that twist just happened."

—falafel2018 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. Courtesy: Everett Collection

12."This was about 10 years ago, so in my late 20s, but I said the phrase, 'Don’t have a cow' to some middle schoolers. They looked at me like I had four heads."

13."I feel old when I remember the '90s aren't actually a decade ago, despite how hard I try to kid myself. *sobs in mid-30s*"

14."I recently saw someone on Tumblr ask why people burned CDs. They didn't know that it wasn't, like, setting CDs on fire in our backyard. I'm in my early 20s, and that made me feel old."

—ultimatefangirl12 Blackred / Getty Images

15."We went to an Italian place on my birthday, and the Italian-born owner said, 'Bring a special dessert for the SIGNORA!' In Italy, 'signora' is used not only as a title, but to show respect to older women. I’m a…SIGNORA!"

—applesauceandchops Kellyreekolibry / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16."About a year ago, I turned on the radio, and there was a new radio station on. They were playing songs I love; they all came out when I was in high school. Then a commercial came on, and the station called itself an oldies radio station. That really made me want to cry."

17."I felt old when I asked a young cashier at the grocery store when the $4 I earned from their reward points program would expire. As I mulled over if I should go ahead and use my earned $4, I asked her if I earned reward points at their pharmacy, too. Then I heard myself, used that damn $4 reward, and walked off into the geriatric years."

—slespana1976 Andresr / Getty Images

18.And lastly: "When songs my parents HATED and that I felt like a bad girl for listening to are now used for commercials. (Ex., 'Ridin'' by Chamillionaire and 'Milkshake' by Kelis.)"

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.