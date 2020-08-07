There's A Big Difference Between Millennials And Generation Z

Lately, it seems the term “millennial” has morphed to mean any young person. And references to so-called millennials tend to include a healthy dose of condescension. But there are specific parameters and characteristics that separate millennials from other generations.

Millennials have mortgages and kids (OK, dogs and plants). Our LiveJournals are still floating around the internet somewhere. We need an eye cream.

We are not the technology-obsessed, instant gratification-seeking teenagers you keep referring to.

That’s Generation Z.

Watching a millennial trying to use a rotary phone made me 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ao7NRMjH7q — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 4, 2019

If she doesn’t know how to use that phone, she’s not a millenial... — Cat Mc (@_Rock_N_Rolla_) November 4, 2019

17 is Gen Z, not Millennial. Y'all gotta stop. — Alex (@alexfvalliere) November 4, 2019

What age are millennials, anyway?

According to the Pew Research Center, millennials were born between 1981 and 1996, which means they will be turning 24 to 39 this year. And though that represents a wide range of ages, millennials are, on average, much older than people assume.

“The average age of a millennial in the United States is over 30,” said Jason Dorsey, a Generation Z and millennial researcher and author of “Zconomy: How Gen Z Will Change the Future of Business.”

Similarly to how baby boomers were named after an increase in birth rate, millennials were named because their upbringing took place at the turn of the millennium, “a time that is likened to digital advances, innovation and to some, perhaps fittingly, the end to the world as we knew it,” explained Amelia Rance, senior director of data strategy and analytics at marketing firm Fullscreen.

Because post-millennial generations have adopted the digital-first lifestyle, there’s some confusion over who is and who isn’t a millennial. But the differences are huge.

“There’s just a broad perception that you hear the word ‘millennial’ and that’s teenagers, or young 20-somethings,” Dorsey said. “And the reason was the name stuck so well that people just assign it to anybody young, even though they’re assigning it to a life stage, and not a generation.”

But why the cutoff at 1996?

The key distinction between millennials and Gen Z is that millennials lived through ― and remember ― 9/11, Dorsey said. It was the defining moment for those coming of age at the time, much in the same way that COVID-19 is the generation-defining moment for Gen Z right now, he said.

There are other important defining characteristics of millennials. For one, they’re the children of baby boomers. “What our research shows is baby boomers often raise their kids with the mindset of ‘We want it to be easier for our children than it was for us,’” Dorsey said. “And they succeeded.” It’s probably for this reason that millennials garnered the unfortunate reputation for being lazy and overly sensitive. Hey, no one’s perfect.

Another major distinction is that millennials were around for the rise of the internet. “Lots of people talk about millennials as if they always had social media and that is completely false,” Dorsey said. “Millennials were there when the internet was coming of age alongside them. But that was not Facebook and Instagram and Snapchat and Tiktok ― that was email.” In fact, Dorsey explained that the best way to describe millennials is not technology-savvy, but technology dependent.

Finally, millennials are the generation that got screwed financially just as they were attempting to make their way in the world. “When we look at millennials, they really got hammered by student loan debt,” Dorsey said. “And then it was compounded by the Great Recession.”

As a result, millennials have dealt with years of economic struggle. They’ve delayed major milestones such as buying houses and starting families, and many are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

But millennials aren’t just about doom and gloom. “Millennials were the first to not only want — but force — others to break stereotypes of their generation,” Rance said. “They believed they were more than just standard demographics, intersectional in their identities and wanted to be spoken to as a whole person with many different attributes.”

Story continues