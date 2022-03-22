Mille Bobby Brown's 70s block fringe is a thing of beauty

Photo credit: Getty Images

Fact: no Millie Bobby Brown hair look will be as iconic as the shaved head she rocked in Stranger Things (not forgetting the jaw-dropping Barbie-blonde wig she wore recently to celebrate her 18th birthday). That said, the star's recent foray into fringes is getting a full five stars from us.

Millie's go-to brown bob got a serious upgrade at last week's BAFTAs when she appeared on the red carpet wearing a gothic Louis Vuitton gown and parted micro-fringe. She posed with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi (the son of signer Jon Bon Jovi, if you're into fun facts), and also tagged her fave hair stylist Pete Burkill, who coifs hair for the likes of Kylie Minogue and David Beckham.

Fans went wild for the experimental look, with one commenting: "You guys look so rich and expensive together and I LOVE to see it."

We couldn't agree more.

And just when we were starting to wonder if the fringe was a keeper (it's a nice distraction from everything else going on in the world), Millie took to Insta stories to announce her new short film. But before clicking through to have a watch (we recommend it, she does the splits and everything!) we took a moment to admire her new blocky, 70s-esque fringe.

She looked freshly-styled for the announcement - her eyebrow-skimming bangs sporting that unmistakable just-blow-dried volume. It was teamed with a much lighter brunette shade compared to her gothic BAFTA look, with some gentle ringlets framing her face beautifully.

Photo credit: @milliebobbybrown

Now, we're not saying we've moved on from the shaved head (or the Barbie wig), but this inspiring 70s fringe has entered the MBB hair charts and we think it's there to stay...

