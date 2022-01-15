Millbrook BIA receives $25K contribution ahead of planned Kawartha Downs revitalization

·4 min read

MILLBROOK — The Millbrook Business Improvement Area (BIA) was presented with a $25,000 donation by Kawartha Downs/Romspen Investment Corp. on Thursday — part of a three-year commitment aimed at supporting local businesses ahead of a massive revitalization project planned for Kawartha Downs in Fraserville.

Millbrook BIA president Christine McCulloch received the contribution from John Mutton, Romspen Investment Corp. project manager and government relations consultant, outside the Slots at Kawartha Downs.

They were joined by a number of representatives from Kawartha Downs and Cavan Monaghan Township, including Mayor Scott McFadden and Millbrook Ward Coun. Ryan Huntley.

“Our businesses are suffering right now. This (contribution) is going to do a lot to help us going forward and to grow our relationship with Kawartha Downs,” McCulloch said.

Millbrook BIA will receive another $25,000 in 2023 and 2024 for a total donation of $75,000.

McCulloch said the funds will help the association launch more events.

“We work on a certain limited budget per year, so this influx of money will help us to have more events to bring more people into the downtown which will benefit all of the businesses that are downtown,” she said.

Mutton said Kawartha Downs will host a supplier information night with the goal of involving local downtown businesses in the proposed revitalization project.

“We want to give them an opportunity to expand their business. If the development is going to include a coffee kiosk, and that service is provided downtown, then they have the ability to provide it here. It’s very important for us to keep the money local to ensure the local economy grows,” Mutton said.

Romspen is committing hundreds of millions of dollars to undertake an ambitious development project at Kawartha Downs. It’s set to include a hotel, expanded casino, multi-use indoor concert venue, outdoor amphitheatre, sports facilities, a fairground, tractor pull track, overflow parking — and 588 new residential homes.

The Toronto-based company intends to cover water and utility servicing costs for the 262 acres of land at the site and will offer to extend servicing to the nearby city-owned Peterborough Airport.

“Our plan is to service here, service the residential — after we’ve done our build — and we’re also offering to service the Peterborough Airport and the 2,000 industrial acres around the airport,” Mutton told The Examiner.

The residential component of the proposed project, which is meant to accommodate the housing needs of workers employed by jobs created through the expansion, would see nearly 600 homes built — 193 townhouses, 272 semi-detached homes and 123 detached homes. The plan is to break ground on the residential development after the entertainment component of the project has been completed.

By turning Kawartha Downs into a “destination resort,” Romspen says its revitalization would create jobs locally and spur economic growth in Cavan Monaghan Township and the surrounding area.

The company says the project would also help alleviate housing demands while creating development opportunities for nearby lands benefiting from new servicing.

In a presentation given to township council last month, Richard Weldon, Romspen’s managing partner, told councillors the development will act as a “a catalyst for growth in the area.”

Cavan Monaghan Township council supported a provincial ministerial zoning order (MZO), which Romspen is requesting from the province.

A MZO can be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs to help fast-track delays to development of “critical” projects, according to the ministry’s website.

Mutton said Thursday that Romspen is still awaiting a response from the provincial government on the MZO request.

“We expect that we’ll probably hear back by around mid-February and we’re very optimistic that it will come back in everyone’s favour,” he said. “Our planning continues right now. It’s full steam ahead.

Mutton said the project could break ground as early as this summer, but residential development likely won’t begin for another two years.

— with files from Mike Davies

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • Lindell Wigginton becomes 1st Canadian CEBLer to sign NBA contract

    Canada's Lindell Wigginton signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, making him the first former Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) player to ink a full-season NBA deal. He also becomes the first Canadian to graduate from the CEBL to NBA. Four players had previously signed 10-day contracts this season, including three-time CEBL MVP Xavier Moon. But Wigginton, of Dartmouth, N.S., is slated to be with the reigning NBA champions for the remainder of the season. "This is i

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.