Milla Jovovich's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Milla Jovovich and her husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson, are a proud family of five.

Together, the couple share three daughters: Ever Gabo, 15, Dashiel Edan, 7, and Osian Lark Elliot, 3.

Jovovich met her husband while working on the first Resident Evil film, which he directed. She's since credited the franchise for giving her her family.

"I think that the franchise has definitely made me who I am today," she told PEOPLE in 2016. "And I have two kids and an amazing husband because of it. I think that I've definitely become a stronger person through it."

The pair's eldest daughter, Ever, is following in her parents' footsteps and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. However, Ever was already familiar with movie sets prior to beginning her acting career as she often tagged along with her parents to work.

"I wouldn't let [Ever] come to set when the zombies were around 'cause I didn't want her to have nightmares," Anderson said of Resident Evil during a 2010 interview with PEOPLE. "But she's certainly enjoyed coming around all the sets, and she's very much growing up as a kind of movie child," he added.

The proud mom frequently shares photos of her daughters on Instagram and isn't shy when it comes to expressing her love for her girls.

In November 2022, the actress shared a photo of herself with all three girls, writing: "5am wrap. But I managed to peel my face off the pillow after 4 hours to get all my ladies together. One pic. All in focus. I would call that a win. Units 1,2 and 3 all in sync for one moment. My eldest is even posing me to make sure my best side is highlighted. Thanks @everanderson for always having my back. Enter my happy place."

The admiration is mutual as well. On Jovovich's birthday in December 2022, Ever posted a touching tribute to her mom on Instagram.

"Happy birthday mama! ladies and gentlemen you are looking at the most incredible woman i've ever met. A literal superhero. I love you mom, everything I am today is because of you," Ever wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of her mom. "I've never met someone more devoted to her family than my mom ❤️ i love you!!! 😭🥳❤."

Keep reading for everything there is to know about Milla Jovovich's three kids.

Ever Gabo Anderson, 15

Jovovich and Anderson's oldest daughter, Ever Gabo Anderson, was born on Nov. 3, 2007. The Resident Evil star later reflected on Ever's difficult delivery, telling PEOPLE, "I was in labor for 72 hours ... I was up for 48 hours, for two nights. I started Halloween night. By the time I went into the hospital, it was the night of November 2. I finally went into the hospital and had the epidural."

At 15 years old, Ever has already begun to follow in her mom's footsteps as a model and actress. She's been featured in campaigns for the fashion brand Miu Miu, which she serves as a brand ambassador for, and has appeared on the cover of Mini V magazine and Re-Edition magazine.

On the acting side, she's set to star as Wendy Darling in the upcoming Disney film, Peter Pan & Wendy.

Jovovich shared the news on Instagram, writing: "We're so proud of our baby! Ever has been wanting to act since she was 5 and she's put the time, focus and energy into making her dream come true! Congratulations Ever!!🌟🌟🌟."

Ever is also known for playing young Natasha in Marvel's Black Widow, and portraying a younger version of Jovovich's character, Alice, in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

But when it comes to her daughter's acting career, Jovovich has mixed feelings.

"On the one hand, I'm terrified because I know how difficult this industry is," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "And on the other hand, I'm overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was 5 years old."

As for Ever, the 15-year-old says the hardest part is paving a path of her own.

"The challenging part is having to prove myself," Ever said during an interview with Flaunt magazine. "I feel like when your mom is an actress and your dad is a director, those are some pretty big shoes to fill. I want to work hard and make my own path so that people don't only see me as their daughter, but also as someone who has worked for it, and that I really know what I'm doing and it wasn't just all handed to me."

On Ever's 15th birthday, Jovovich penned a touching tribute to her firstborn on Instagram. "I can't tell you how proud your dad and I are of what a wonderful human you are. Watching you grow into such a smart, hilarious, highly intelligent and interested person has made my heart burst everyday of your life," Jovovich wrote. "I am truly stunned on a daily basis by your tireless perseverance, even when things feel so overwhelming. I love you so much Ever. I count myself so lucky to share this life with you."

Dashiel Edan Anderson, 7

Dashiel Edan Anderson was born on April 1, 2015. "We are so proud to announce the birth of Dashiel Edan Jovovich-Anderson to the world today," Jovovich wrote on Instagram at the time. "We love you Dash!"

When the actress learned she was expecting again, she was initially worried about Ever's reaction.

"I was actually worried if we had a boy, what would happen to him," she said with a laugh. "I was like, 'I wonder how long he will survive in our house with that little girl pushing him and sticking her foot out and tripping him!' "

However, Ever was excited to be getting a little sister, and even more excited to help name her.

"One of them was Toilet Bowl. Bicycle Lane was another one," Jovovich told PEOPLE of some of the name suggestions a then-6-year-old Ever came up with. She thought of more traditional names as well, and Jovovich really liked one of them. "Actually, the name that we chose, she picked," the proud mom added. "I'm still open to suggestions, but we've been calling her one particular thing recently."

Now 7 years old, Jovovich's middle child is her "Adventure Girl" and loves to be outdoors. In December 2022, the mom of three shared a photo of her and Dash enjoying a snow day together.

"So much snow today!! And I couldn't have spent it with anyone better than my 7-year-old Dash," she wrote on Instagram. "These are the moments that live forever in my memories."

Dash also seems to have inherited her mom's love of horror. Earlier that same year, Jovovich made sure Dash had a fun Halloween, despite spending it in Europe, where the holiday isn't celebrated as widely as it is in the United States. The mother-daughter duo sported some zombie makeup, with Jovovich sharing photos of their holiday on Instagram.

"There's no real Halloween in Europe so I decided to make a special Halloween experience for my 7 year old daughter, Dash, so she could still feel the spooky spirit! Mostly we just have zombie make up on and we're walking around scaring people who have no clue why we look like this😂👻🎃🎃🎃," she captioned photos of her and Dash making scary faces.

Osian Lark Elliot Anderson, 3

Jovovich and Anderson's third daughter, Osian Lark Elliot Anderson, was born on Feb. 2, 2020.

"She's so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she's very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they're hard to control and she's already lifting her head up to see what's going on!" Jovovich wrote alongside photos of the newborn. "She's our miracle baby and we're all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!!"

A rainbow baby, Osian was born after Jovovich lost a previous pregnancy, which she opened up about on Instagram in May 2019.

When announcing her pregnancy, Jovovich (who was 43 at the time) wrote, "After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror ... Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly." She continued, "That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we're in the clear AND we found out that we've been blessed with another girl!"

Big sister Ever was excited to announce the news of Osian's birth herself, writing on Instagram, "Welcome to the world my new sister Osian (pronounced O-shun like the body of water)!"

Dash was excited to be a big sister this time, too. "There's nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can't get enough of 'her sweet little baby' and feeds her whenever she can," Jovovich captioned a photo of Dash bottle-feeding baby Osian.

On Feb. 2, 2022, Osian turned 3 years old, and Jovovich posted a lengthy message about the milestone on Instagram. "One day about a month ago Osian suddenly began to display this wicked sense of humor. She started being 'in on the joke' and with that I realized that my baby had become a full fledged little person who can have conversations and ask a million questions," she wrote. "Seeing the world in her own unique, peculiar and truly hilarious way. She is my rainbow baby, my last and final human creation. And just as sweet, loving and spectacular as her two big sisters. We love you so much Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson!"