Milla Jovovich Says She Is 'Heartbroken and Dumbstruck Trying to Process the Events' in Ukraine

Dan Heching
·2 min read
milla
milla

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Milla Jovovich is sharing her feelings on the events taking place in her home country of Ukraine.

The actress and model, 46, shared an emotional post to her Instagram on Friday, directing followers to a link in her bio containing organizations geared toward helping people still in the country as Russia carries out its invasion.

"I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine," Jovovich wrote. "My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding."

"My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them," she added.

"I remember the war in my father's homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears," she concluded.

The Resident Evil star's bio includes links to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, the Ukrainian Everyone Can International Charitable Foundation, and a site in support of LGBTQ+ members of the Ukrainian military.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, according to the Ukrainian government, with forces moving from the north, east, and south. The attack is still-evolving, but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region. Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Joe Biden said as the invasion appeared to be begin in force earlier this week.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

