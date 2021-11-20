Mill Valley seniors stand tall, defeat Aquinas and head to third straight state title game

Friday night signaled the final home football game for plenty of Mill Valley seniors. The seniors in the student section certainly made that known to their underclassmen, maintaining a steady rumble of noise and letting the underclassmen know that St. Thomas Aquinas is their biggest rival.

But this isn’t just any old rivalry between two middling teams in the state.

On Friday night, the two Kansas Class 5A giants faced off in their third-straight state semifinal game. Mill Valley (11-1) won the first two of those and made it three out of three on Friday night with a 35-19 win over the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints (7-5).

“This rivalry is just huge,” Mill Valley senior receiver Aidan Jacobs said.

“We’ve played them almost every year for the past nine years, and I think this rivalry just means everything for us and it’s just one of our game goals that we have, just to beat Aquinas. And this year we accomplished that which I’m really proud of.”

Mill Valley will face Maize Kansas Class 5A the state championship game at Pittsburg State on on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. Maize defeated Kapaun Mount Carmel 22-21 in the substate round.

While the seniors in the stands felt the gravity of the situation, the Mill Valley seniors on the field also understood the assignment.

Although led by junior quarterback Hayden Jay, who threw for three touchdowns and 192 total yards, it was a group of Jaguar seniors on both ends of the ball that swung the game toward the two-time defending state champions.

The game started with six scoreless drives, giving indications that the scoreline would be closer to 2019’s 34-31 Mill Valley win rather than 2020’s 42-7 victory.

But the game finally was blown open when Saints quarterback Maxxwell Ford fumbled the ball in the backfield. An eternity seemed to pass as the ball settled on the Saints’ 45-yard line before Mill Valley defensive lineman Cody Moore finally picked up the loose ball and ran it all the way home for a touchdown.

“That was huge, that just got us started,” Mill Valley head coach Joel Applebee said. “That’s what we needed at that time, because we were stalling out.”

Two other Jaguars seniors kicked into gear soon after.

Forcing the Saints into a turnover on downs, Mill Valley took over in good field position. Two short-gain plays put the Jags into a tricky position — that was until Jay rolled out on a bootleg and found Jacobs down the middle for a 23-yard gain.

That was immediately followed up by a lob over the top of Aquinas’ shallow defense for senior receiver Jared Napoli, who hauled down the ball and ran it home for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Napoli and Jacobs combined for 195 yards and three touchdowns for the Jaguars.

“We just have a rhythm, we just have a connection,” Jacobs said. “We’ve had this since the beginning of the year, and with this connection, we just played our games and it usually translates.”

But the Saints certainly didn’t go down without a fight.

Behind the trio of Ford and running backs Gianna Rizzi and Sean Carroll, Aquinas pulled the score back to 14-13 early in the second half — a blocked point-after had denied the Saints of a tie game.

The early touchdown began a frantic third quarter that saw both teams trade blows, scoring two touchdowns each and 301 total yards between them.

Ford threw for a single touchdown pass, while Sean Carroll added two touchdowns and Rizzi ran for 92 yards on 12 carries, keeping the Saints within touching distance until the fourth quarter.

But a missed 27-yard field goal by Aquinas junior kicker Matt Seibolt put the ball back into the hands of Mill Valley as the Saints trailed 28-19 with just eight minutes left in the game.

A subsequent deep punt from the Jaguars and a turnover on downs by Aquinas on its own 9-yard line set sophomore Max Roh up for a game-ending 8-yard touchdown run.

“We’re going to enjoy the week,” Applebee said. “It’s part of this week, never take it for granted, so we’re going to enjoy it but at the same time, too, we’re going to keep improving.

“That’s always been our goal,” he continued. “We talked about getting to the playoffs this year, we’ve got to keep improving if we want to reach the goal we want.”