Mill Valley Jaguars do it again, beating undefeated Maize for 4th straight state title

The Mill Valley Jaguars further cemented their dominance over Kansas Class 5A high school football on Saturday with a 28-14 win over previously unbeaten Maize in the state championship game at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg.

Mill Valley (12-1) led 21-7 at halftime en route to its sixth state championship in the past eight seasons under head coach Joel Applebee.

Davion Harris 10-yard run at 5:39 mark of the first quarter, one of three touchdown’s the junior scored Saturday against Maize (12-1).

Mill Valley quarterback Hayden Jay had a 69-yard touchdown completion to fellow senior Preston Oliver late in first half.

K-State pledge Avery Johnson kept Maize from being shut out in the first half, scoring on a 4-yard keeper to make it 14-7. A long second-half run by Tayveon Williams accounted for the Eagles’ second touchdown.

But Harris was the star of the game. He scored his second TD of the afternoon on a 56-yard reception, breaking tackles on his way to the end zone.

In all, Harris had two receiving touchdowns and one on the ground for the Jaguars.