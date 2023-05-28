Mill Valley earns 6A title as KC-area schools sweep girls soccer championships: Scores

Mill Valley left little doubt in claiming its first girls soccer state championship.

Locked in a scoreless draw at halftime against Shawnee Mission East, the Jaguars erupted for three goals — from Delaney Reishus, Olivia Page and Julia Coacher — in the second half of the 6A state championship game.

Mill Valley capped off its 18-2-1 season with the 3-0 win over the Lancers.

Shawnee Mission East, which reached the final after blitzing Manhattan 5-0 in the semifinal round, finished the year 18-3. Washburn Rural (15-5-1) won the third-place match 4-1 over Manhattan (12-6-2) Saturday at Wichita’s Stryker Complex.

Class 5A

At Hummer Sports Park Soccer Stadium in Topeka, it was St. Thomas Aquinas (18-2-1) capping off a remarkable season with a 2-0 state championship game victory over a Bishop Carroll team with one previous loss on the year.

St. Thomas Aquinas dominated from the 5A semifinal round on, winning 4-0 to end what was at the time a perfect season for Maize South to reach the championship game. Maize South (19-2-0) also fell to St. James Academy (18-3-0) in the third-place game.

St. James Academy had to settle for third after coming up just short in the semifinal against Bishop Carroll (19-2-0) — in a game that featured 120 scoreless minutes, four overtimes and seven rounds of penalty kicks.

Class 4-1A

KC-area schools made it three for three at the Kansas state tournaments, as Bishop Miege took down Wichita’s Trinity Academy 4-0 in the state championship game.

Miege (14-7-0) knocked out Hayden of Topeka 4-1 in the semifinal round before matching that offensive output in the final at De Soto High School Soccer Complex.

Trinity Academy (11-9-0) advanced over Baldwin on penalty kicks in reaching the championship game. Hayden (12-6-2) won 2-0 over Baldwin (14-6) in the third-place game.

Girls soccer championship results in Kansas

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Stryker Sports Complex

Saturday’s third-place game

Washburn Rural 4, Manhattan 1

Saturday’s championship game

Mill Valley 3, Shawnee Mission East 0

CLASS 5A

In Topeka; at Hummer Sports Park

Saturday’s third-place game

St. James Academy 3, Maize South 0

Saturday’s championship game

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Bishop Carroll 0

CLASS 4-1A

At De Soto HS

Saturday’s third-place game

Topeka Hayden 2, Baldwin 0

Saturday’s championship game

Bishop Miege 4, Wichita Trinity Academy 0