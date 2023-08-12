Milkweed and the mission to save monarchs

Berry farmer Dave Walker stopped mowing his milkweed patches three years ago when a former farmhand convinced him he could save thousands of creatures that brighten people’s lives.

The owner of Sunset U-Pick had planted strawberries, raspberries and blueberries for close to 40 years on Fredericton’s north side. For many of those years, he’d transformed the meadows on the property for overflow parking during prime picking season, exactly where the milkweed grew best.

On the grassy patch closest to the street, Walker used to create room for about 30 vehicles. He also had several bigger patches he would keep neat and tidy right beside the 70 or so acres of fields to let people park as close as they wanted to the berries.

That’s all changed now. These days, he lets the milkweed grow uninhibited in several places. Closest to the street, he mows it earlier in the season to take out plants that are in competition and give the milkweed a head start. He believes it’s best to have the plant in different stages of growth.

It’s all to make room for monarch butterflies, officially declared an endangered species in New Brunswick last year. Monarchs lay their eggs on milkweed because it’s the only food source the caterpillars eat before they transform into the distinctive flying creatures whose wings are bright orange, bordered in black and speckled with white dots.

“Alysha worked here a couple of summers, and she’s a great, great worker,” Walker, 73, told Brunswick News as he sat in his pickup truck looking at the milkweed and its purple flowers about waist high. “So I know her, of course, and then she came over and saw the milkweed. She said, ‘Dave without too much effort, you could make this a milkweed sanctuary, and it would be great for monarchs.’”

He was referring to Alysha McGrattan, a program director at Nature NB who leads the monarch conservation and awareness program.

The nonprofit organization runs workshops and offers tips for people on how to create good backyard habitat for monarchs and other native insects. It also encourages people to do citizen surveys that could help conservationists and scientists understand where there are milkweed and monarchs.

“I thought saving the milkweed would be wonderful,” said Walker, who wants to turn over the land he leases from the city to a younger farm couple so that he can retire next year.

“I know all about the monarchs and how they fly to Mexico up in the mountains, and they’re endangered. So I said, ‘Anything I can do to help, I will.’"

Milkweed, he says, isn’t as widespread as many people think if they live in the St. John River Valley. It grows well in the southern and western parts of the province, particularly in and near Fredericton, but where Walker grew up in Sussex, he never saw it.

“Farmers may be accused of killing everything in sight. But that’s not the case. Farmers are ecologists and environmentalists as much as anyone else, but they do need to make a living off the land.”

To help the berry pickers, he hired an extra farmhand to direct traffic better and find places they can still park.

"It's worth it for the monarchs," Walker says.

McGrattan says anecdotally, people are seeing fewer monarchs in the province this year compared to last year, considered a banner season.

“The fact that fewer are being seen this year is alarming to many people, especially since it’s an endangered species,” the educator says. “But the good news is it’s normal to have big population fluctuations in New Brunswick because so much can happen on their migration to the province. And that doesn’t mean the entire eastern part of North America is suffering the same way.

"But having said that, there's been a pretty consistent downward trend over the last 25 years of the eastern monarch population.”

Biologists estimate that the population has been decimated by 85 per cent since 1996. McGrattan points out a lot can happen on their incredible journey each year from Mexico, where they overwinter to large parts of the United States and southern Canada.

In their Mexican habitat, logging is a huge issue, and the ones that survive must cope with the occasional cold snap or hurricane.

As they migrate thousands of kilometres north, the Rockies as their dividing point, climate change and big swings in temperatures make their migration more perilous.

They also must find enough milkweed for their eggs. The widespread use of herbicides to kill weeds on farms leaves them with less food. And relative to their body size, they need lots to eat because they use so much energy travelling so far.

McGrattan says there are few insects that capture people’s imaginations the way monarchs do, pointing out it’s one of the top species downloaded by people on the app iNatural.

“There are not too many people who don’t love these butterflies,” she said. “And I think that's a really good reminder that species and biodiversity aren’t just important for ecological reasons, but spiritual ones.”

Monarchs, she said, are important pollinators in a world where pollination is crucial for human survival, including food crop production.

“But throughout the work we’ve done, we’ve heard so many touching and beautiful stories about how people feel really connected to monarch butterflies. Stories such as how the presence of monarch butterflies reminds them of a lost loved one, for instance, when they visit their garden.

“It’s a beacon of hope in a way.”

