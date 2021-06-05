Milkha Singh Health Update: Former Indian Sprinter's Condition Improves, All His Parameters Are Stable, Says Hospital
Milkha Singh's condition continues to improve.
Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh's condition has improved, all his parameters are stable. He's being monitored by our team: Dr. Jagat Ram, PGIMER Director, Chandigarh
On June 3 he was admitted to ICU due to dipping O2 level. On May 20, he had tested positive for COVID19 pic.twitter.com/n5WXISy8xz
— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021
